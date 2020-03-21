Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $19.80. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Franklin Resources shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 8,062,150 shares trading hands.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.