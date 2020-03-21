Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Position Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 539,295 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 90,792 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

