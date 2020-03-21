Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Fortive worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

