Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,144,000 after acquiring an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $84.91 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $4,252,104. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

