Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 416 to GBX 313. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Forterra traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.53), with a volume of 1688841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.60 ($2.48).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.83 ($4.46).

Get Forterra alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,650 ($3,485.92).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.