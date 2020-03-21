Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.