FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ QLC opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $38.26.

