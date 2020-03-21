FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.307 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of ESG opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $81.22.
About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund
Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.