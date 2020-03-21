FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:NFRA)

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2186 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA NFRA opened at $39.00 on Friday. FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $56.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

