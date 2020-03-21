FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2635 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of QDF opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

