FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of QDYN stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $49.37.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.