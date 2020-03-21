FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2599 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:QDEF opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $48.90.

