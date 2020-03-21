FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4544 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TILT opened at $83.23 on Friday. FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $131.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03.

