FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLTE opened at $35.22 on Friday. FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.