FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

TLTD stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $65.85.

