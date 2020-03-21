FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:IQDF)

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1764 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQDF opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

