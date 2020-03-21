FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQDY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

