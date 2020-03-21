FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

