FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of QLVD stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

