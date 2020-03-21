Flash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Flash has a market cap of $2.32 million and $10.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.02678956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00191281 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

