Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 27.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $4.90, 2,167,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 548% from the average session volume of 334,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $566.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts predict that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

