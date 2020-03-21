Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 27.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $4.90, 2,167,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 548% from the average session volume of 334,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $566.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.