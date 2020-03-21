First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -2.63

Media coverage about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

