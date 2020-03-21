First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,539 shares of company stock valued at $136,931. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

