First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHB. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FHB opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $99,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,780,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $45,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

