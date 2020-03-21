First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

FGBI stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

