First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $282.90 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.