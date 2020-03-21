First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.46. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.79 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

