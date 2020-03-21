Financial Contrast: Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) vs. Pzena Investment Management (OTCMKTS:PZN)

Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors Service N/A -27.38% -26.72% Pzena Investment Management 5.61% 14.63% 7.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Investors Service and Pzena Investment Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 0.97 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 2.08 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wright Investors Service and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Wright Investors Service on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

