Financial Analysis: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) versus AngioDynamics (OTCMKTS:ANGO)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United American Healthcare and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.49%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United American Healthcare has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United American Healthcare and AngioDynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics $359.48 million 0.91 $61.34 million $0.83 10.43

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics 17.47% 3.72% 2.94%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats United American Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

