Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.