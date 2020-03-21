Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $27.12 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

