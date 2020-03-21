Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $55.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.61.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.