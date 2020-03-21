Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.