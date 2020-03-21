FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $789.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

