Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.95.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.