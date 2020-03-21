EXPERIAN PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

