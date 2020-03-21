ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Director Acquires $20,150.00 in Stock

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Director John Irvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $5.40 on Friday. ExOne Co has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.18.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $7,833,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExOne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 68,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ExOne by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

