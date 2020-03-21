Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.73, suggesting a potential upside of 224.20%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than EMCORE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 1.18 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -2.98 EMCORE $87.26 million 0.49 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -2.06

Everspin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -19.57% -34.30% -17.49% EMCORE -35.81% -22.49% -16.20%

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EMCORE beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

