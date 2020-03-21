Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after buying an additional 433,703 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

