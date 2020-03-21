Eric S. Yuan Sells 70,143 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $7,950,007.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,285,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $130.55 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,632.08.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.