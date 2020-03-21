Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HAYS PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get HAYS PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAYPY. ValuEngine raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAYS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.