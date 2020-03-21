EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:EQM opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 409,830 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 306,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

