Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NVST opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

