Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) PT Lowered to C$0.35 at TD Securities

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ETG opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Entree Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,212,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,760,894.40. Insiders have bought 136,000 shares of company stock worth $54,380 over the last ninety days.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

