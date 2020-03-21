Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 18.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rose 18.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.52, approximately 22,878,372 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 10,197,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Specifically, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

