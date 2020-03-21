Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

