Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Enel Americas has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enel Americas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

