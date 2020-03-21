Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.
Shares of ENDP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
