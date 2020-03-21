Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

