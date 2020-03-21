Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 202,629 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

