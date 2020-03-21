Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emmis Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ EMMS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Emmis Communications has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $6.75.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 85.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emmis Communications stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Emmis Communications worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

